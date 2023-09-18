Kate Middleton 'fights back' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle steal spotlight

Kate Middleton has been taking a silent approach while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines

Kate Middleton has seemingly been taking a ‘slow and steady’ approach when it comes to her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, while speaking to OK!, the Princess of Wales decided to take a dignified approach when dealing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in the spotlight at the Invictus Games last week.

"Kate’s not stupid. She wants any engagements that she’s involved in to get their rightful attention and coverage, and making sure she looks her best and behaves her best is part of that," Larcombe said.

The comment comes after the Duchess of Cambridge made an attempt to get her part of the attention by stepping out at an official event with a new look.

The Princess of Wales showed off a 70s-inspiried blow-dry with short face-framing layers.

"She’s fighting back in the only way she can," Duncan said of her public appearance.

"The Games are a big deal for Harry. It’s one of the biggest things he does, and Kate is just going to have to grin and bear the fact it’s the Harry and Meghan show while it’s on.

"Her way of dealing with anything they are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on. It’s worked very well for her and William so far. Slow and steady wins the race."