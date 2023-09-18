Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert ‘Still the Best of Friends’ amid Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have parted ways and split after 10 years together, 7 years of marriage.



“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor, 32, announced on Instagram on Sunday, September 17.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

She further added, “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Taylor stated that she only chose to announce the news of the separation in order to stop the rumors that had gotten “a little out of hand.”

She cleared, “It’s unfair to all parties involved.”



