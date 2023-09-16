Meghan Markle controls Prince Harry with 'subtle signals' at Invictus Games

file footage

Meghan Markle helped Prince Harry regain confidence after a bout of awkwardness at the Invictus Games 2023.



The Duke of Sussex was joined by the Suits alum on the third day of the game event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday, Sept. 12, appearing in high spirits at every outing that followed.



Body language Judi James dished on Harry’s reaction to having Meghan by his side, noting there was some “hints of awkwardness or a lack of synchronicity” at first, however, he shortly warmed up to his wife’s romantic gestures.

"Harry clearly looked happy to be part of a double act again but it was Meghan subtly performing the more romantic togetherness signals, linking her hand into his arm to stand close and then even sliding a step closer when he stepped away. Harry held out his hand to clasp hers as he left the stage but there were no emphatic PDAs," James explained to the Mirror.

"Meghan's constant flattery and approval signals made them look like they did in the early days of their relationship and Harry seems to have relaxed and grown in confidence as a result of all the small back-touches, hand holding and adoring face-gazes," she added.