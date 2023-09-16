Amy Schumer addresses critics regarding recent joke involving Nicole Kidman: ‘Breathe Y’all’

In response to criticism of a recent joke she made concerning Nicole Kidman, comedian Amy Schumer has issued the following advice: “Breathe, y'all.”

The 42-year-old Trainwreck actress apologized on Friday for her remark about the 56-year-old Bombshell actor, which some found offensive.

The comedian captioned the picture, “This is how humans sit.” Following that, Schumer was accused of bullying by many.

Later, the Only Murders in the Building actress went back to Instagram to apologise for her first post.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn't seem like how a human sits. I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time,” Schumer said on Friday.

She provided more information about the subject in her caption.

“I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this,” Schumer wrote before asking if her critics were okay.

“To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize,” she continued.

In response to the amount of attention her comment received, Schumer continued, “It wasn't even a slow news day.”

The Snatched performer then mentioned other global events.

“North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape,” she wrote.

Schumer added, “But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans pose was not human like. Breathe y’all.”

Schumer posted a picture of Kidman watching the US Open on Instagram, which has since been deleted.