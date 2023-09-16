Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi celebrate parenthood by getting matching tattoos

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are enjoying being parents!



The Selling Sunset actress, 32, and Cannon, 42, got matching tattoos in honor of their son Legendary Love Cannon, she disclosed on social media on Friday.

“Been talking about getting this tattoo since my pregnancy, but you know we had to wait for the best @alenatattoos to do it,” wrote Tiesi in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram. “I’ve always wanted a neck tat what a way to end NYFW!”

The names of their gorgeous 14-month-old baby were inked on each person's bodies in black script. Tiesi chose to have her new tattoo placed on the side of her neck, whereas Cannon decided to have it placed on his chest.

The comments section commended both parents for paying respect to their son in such a unique way. Chrishell Stause, Tiesi's co-star in Selling Sunset, commented, “Looks amazing.”

A fan of the real estate agent also added, “For any child to have two parents that love him and celebrate him is blessed. Beautiful video.”

Tiesi shared clips of her and Cannon deciding where their tattoos will be placed on Snapchat to further explain the significance of the new body art. On top of one of the uploads, she scribbled, "Decisions, Decisions."



