Justin Bieber recalls ‘wild’ moment with P. Diddy as he works on new music

Justin Bieber shared that he had a full circle moment with P. Diddy as he is featured on song Moments on the rapper’s latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Bieber took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share that he first pitched a song to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when he was just 14.

“I remember going to my brother Diddy’s office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14,” Bieber, 29, began. “Sadly the song was trash haha and it would be a hard no from him.”

“Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album,” he continued. “Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy.”

The rapper’s new album arrived on Friday, September 15, which, alongside Bieber, also features notable names such as The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor and more.

The new song comes amid reports that the Peaches singer is no longer actively working with longtime manager, Scooter Braun.

Previously, insiders dished to People Magazine that while the musician is “still managed” by Braun, the two have not spoken to each other for almost a year. Moreover, Braun is “not doing anything” for Bieber as he works on new music after a long break.

Insiders have suggested that the musician likely to part ways professionally from Braun after working together for 16 years.