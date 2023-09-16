Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee part ways after buying $21M NYC home last year

Hugh Jackman and Furness call it quits after luxurious NYC home purchase.

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have announced the end of their 27-year marriage.

The revelation comes as it's revealed that the couple had recently invested in a lavish $21 million penthouse in New York City's Chelsea district, a purchase made in August of the previous year.

Their new abode spans a generous 440 square meters and is nestled within an upscale building housing 57 units, listed with Noble Black Real Estate.

This sophisticated property boasts a spacious, light-filled open layout featuring four bedrooms centered around communal living areas.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, reaching a soaring height of over four meters, invite an abundance of natural light.

An impressive 343 square meters of outdoor space, including a substantial rooftop terrace, adds to the allure of this luxurious penthouse.

The acquisition followed closely on the heels of the couple's decision to list their remarkable three-story condo in downtown Manhattan for sale.

This cherished residence had been their home since 2008, initially purchased for $21 million.

Their decision to part with it was evident when they listed it for an eye-popping $38.9 million in June 2022.



