Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee part ways after buying $21M NYC home last year

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have announced the end of their 27-year marriage.
The revelation comes as it's revealed that the couple had recently invested in a lavish $21 million penthouse in New York City's Chelsea district, a purchase made in August of the previous year.
Their new abode spans a generous 440 square meters and is nestled within an upscale building housing 57 units, listed with Noble Black Real Estate.
This sophisticated property boasts a spacious, light-filled open layout featuring four bedrooms centered around communal living areas.
Floor-to-ceiling windows, reaching a soaring height of over four meters, invite an abundance of natural light.
An impressive 343 square meters of outdoor space, including a substantial rooftop terrace, adds to the allure of this luxurious penthouse.
The acquisition followed closely on the heels of the couple's decision to list their remarkable three-story condo in downtown Manhattan for sale.
This cherished residence had been their home since 2008, initially purchased for $21 million.
Their decision to part with it was evident when they listed it for an eye-popping $38.9 million in June 2022.
