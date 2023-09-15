Meghan Markle sings for Prince Harry to celebrate his 39th birthday

Meghan Markle sings 'happy birthday' to Prince Harry with competitors and spectators at Invictus Games

Prince Harry, who kicked off his 39th birthday celebrations by drinking beers while partying with his wife in a traditional German bar, received special birthday wishes from Meghan Markle and the crowd at the Invictus Games on Friday.

To mark Harry's special occasion, Meghan, competitors and spectators at at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during volleyball game between Poland and Germany serenaded the Duke with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."



As soon the US-based couple took their seats, the stadium announcer asked the crowd: 'Is there anybody here celebrating their own special occasion today? 'Anyone's birthday? Oh I think it is someone's birthday. A certain Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, 39 today. Happy birthday! Let's sing along.'



The Duke of Sussex reacted with a thumbs up to the crowds while the Duchess leaned into him with a smile while singing for his husband to make his big day more memorable.



The Invictus Games organizers also sent King Charles III's younger son Harry some online wishes on his auspicious day, complete with a fun social media picture.

"From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces," they wrote.

However, Harry's royal relatives, including his father King Charles and brother Prince William, did not share even a single word of wishing happy birthday to the disgruntled royal.

Meghan and Harry are in Germany for the Invictus Games, created by the Duke for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans in 2014.