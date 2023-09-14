Vin Diesel pens heartbreaking tribute to late ‘brother for eternity’ Paul Walker

Vin Diesel honoured the memory of his late friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker on Tuesday, what would have been his 50th birthday.

Vin took to his Instagram to share a throwback featuring Walker, with whom he first met on set in 2001.

The two pose grinning at the camera during leisure hour, as the XXX actor appeared to be gripping a cocktail shaker with Walker’s arm draped around his shoulder.

“The world isn’t the same brother… as a species, one might say we are struggling. But I think of you, and I smile and know everything is going to be alright,” the heartfelt caption read.

Walker passed away in a single-vehicle collision in November 2013 leaving behind his daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, then-14.

Diesel, her godfather, stepped in as a father figure to Meadow following his friend’s untimely death. He also named his own daughter, 7-year-old Pauline Diesel, after Walker.

Walker had celebrated his 40th birthday just two months prior to the fatal crash.

“A decade... ten long years… and yet it feels like yesterday when we were singing happy birthday to you for the big 40!” Diesel reminisced.

The Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor also detailed the significance of the photo he posted, expressing that “this picture represents the moment I knew we would be brothers for eternity. January 2010…”

In the tribute, Diesel also praises Walker, who was a mental health first responder, on the “passion and joy [he] had to simply help people.”

“I miss you… I love you, and I will continue to honor the beautiful soul you are. Happy Birthday...” the tear-jerking tribute concluded.