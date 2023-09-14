Meghan Markle J.Crew jacket sells out in minutes, brand's site crashes

file footage

Meghan Markle’s arrival in Germany came paired with a set of eagle eyes on the Duchess expensive fashion.



The Suits alum joined her husband Prince Harry for the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany on Monday, Sept. 11, where she attended a wheelchair basketball game in a skimpy outfit.

Meghan opted for a J.Crew Giselle V-neck sweater blazer with contrast trim, comprising a blended of wool, cotton and polyester fabric.

The brand’s website experienced a sudden outage as soon as the photos of the former actress surfaced on the internet, owing to the overwhelming surge in demand.

“Meghan Markle was photographed in J.Crew, and their site is STILL down as a result,” wrote one user on X.

“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex did that,” another fan posted.

She paired it with a black tank top and matching white shorts from Staud, completing the semi-formal look with Chanel flats and a Givenchy logo buckle belt.

The Duchess of Sussex also stayed on the top of her game in terms of accessories, sporting a diamond pinky ring by Lorraine Schwartz, a gold Love bangle and a Cartier tank watch.