Keira Knightley resorts to drastic measures amid 'catastrophic' threat of AI

Keira Knightley wants to copyright her face

Keira Knightley is planning a defense against the looming threat of Artificial Intelligence.

The 38-year-old actress revealed her plans to get a copyright for her face, barring the non-consensual use of her face facilitated by machine learning.

“At the moment for actresses, the concern is about the voice, and they're trying to protect the voice-over industry,” the British actress shared in support of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I don't know where that's at but I know that's the negotiation. But I imagine the next step will be to copyright my face,” Knightley continued, noting the upcoming era of technology has the “potential to be catastrophic.”

“I hope governments come in and regulate it,” she added.

Hollywood actors and writers joined forces earlier this year in a first “double strike” in over six decades in a bid for better work environment, better pay, and protection against being replace by AI.

It had previously been reported that streaming platforms, including Amazon, Netflix, and Apple were proposing to use AI to superimpose actors’ faces over a stunt double with the help of digital scans for future projects.