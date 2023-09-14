Sofia Vergara's ex Joe Manganiello steps out after winning custody amid divorce filing

As he departed from Gold's Gym in LA, Joe Manganiello was observed gently holding his adored chihuahua, Bubbles, nestled in the curve of his well-defined biceps.

The impressively muscular actor, aged 46, cradled the tiny pup with a single arm as he made his way back to his car following an intense workout session.

Sporting a sleeveless muscle tee with a bag slung across his chest, the sculpted True Blood star provided a comfortable spot for Bubbles, who crossed his paws and relaxed in his fur dad's embrace.

This sighting with Bubbles occurred slightly more than a month after DailyMail.com exclusively reported that Joe's estranged wife, Sofia Vergara, had graciously agreed to grant him full custody of the pup as their divorce proceedings continued.

Joe and Sofia announced their separation in July after seven years of marriage, during which they did not have children together; Sofia has a 31-year-old son from a previous marriage. Sofia had adopted Bubbles, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, in 2021.

Throughout their split, the former couple has been handling matters amicably, with insiders revealing to DailyMail.com that Sofia had graciously permitted Joe to keep their beloved pup, considering that he had already taken on the primary responsibility for Bubbles since her adoption.