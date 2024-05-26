Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids fed up with their parents' relentless feud

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children are reportedly 'tired and sick' of their parents' never-ending legal battles.

As reported by Star magazine, the ex-couple kids "have grown "sick and tired of seeing their mother and father at each other’s throats."

An insider shared, "It’s dominated their lives for the better part of a decade."

For the unversed, the former A-lister Hollywood couple parted ways in 2016. Since then, Jolie and Pitt have been settling their legal matters in court.

They share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Previously, Life & Style reported that "Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie, Shiloh and Knox continue to talk to their dad."

Notably, the Salt actress publicly opened up for the first time about the duo’s infamous 2016 flight at the start of April 2024.

The legal document filed by Jolie reads, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another. The children… were all frightened. Many were crying."