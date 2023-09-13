'Every designers nightmare': Meghan Markle Banana Republic dress trashed by critics

file footage

Meghan Markle infamous appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games welcomed a fair share of praise and trolling.



The Duchess of Sussex gave a heartwarming speech during an event as she joined Prince Harry in Dusseldorf, Germany on the fourth day of the game competition.

Markle opted for a black midi shirt dress from Banana Republic, comprising a wrinkled A-line skirt and elbow-length sleeves.

The Suits alum completed her outfit with a pair of black stiletto heels by Aquazarra and Bottega Veneta belt sourced from a vintage store.

Despite appearing in high spirits at the event, Markle welcomed substantial backlash on the internet over her choice to wear a dress from Banana Republic – a clothing brand named after a fictional nation from a problematic novel by author O. Henry.

Meanwhile, many users called her out for poor styling of the $70 outfit.

“It's a very nice dress, but because she doesn't know how to dress for her body, things will always look weird,” wrote one on Reddit.

“Every designers nightmare, who will want another I’ll fitting crumpled ‘design’,” another expressed.

“The two of them are such a great pair-wrinkled, sloppy, bitter and thirsty,” a third said of Harry and Meghan.