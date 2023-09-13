Is Selena Gomez pregnant? Singer strokes curiosity with VMAs 2023 appearance

Selena Gomez stunned in hand-beaded scarlet halter gown designed by Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez sparked rumors of pregnancy in her latest appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

The 30-year-old singer graced the award show in an ethereal hand-beaded scarlet halter gown designed by Oscar de la Renta, complementing the edgy look of her best pal Taylor Swift.

Besides her elaborate reactions to Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Brown’s performances and her sweet interaction with Swift and other celebrities, Gomez has been making headlines for her supposed baby bump, which was accentuated by her close-fitting outfit.

Fans took to X to weigh in on her suspicious appearance.

“#SelenaGomez looked gorgeous at the #VMAs but I actually thought for 1 sec she was pregnant . No joke,” wrote a fan on the social media platform.

Rest assured, fans weren’t happy with publications throwing assumptions over what could just be her natural body.

“I knew people would say this because they think women have to have flat stomachs and think it's okay to judge a woman's body, but Selena Gomez is NOT pregnant. #VMAs,” a user affirmed.

“No, Selena is not pregnant. The dress is very tight and she has a kidney in her belly,” stated another, responded to a query.