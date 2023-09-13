BTS' Jungkook becomes first-ever K-pop soloist to win VMAs twice in a row

Jungkook previously won the MTV VMAs for his track with Charlie Puth

BTS’ Jungkook’s single Seven ft. Latto won Song of the Summer at this year’s MTV VMAs.

The 26-year-old singer became the first male K-pop soloist to achieve this feat for the second time in a row.

He is also the first and only K-pop artist to win awards in a non-Kpop category.

He previously bagged the award in the same category for his collaboration with Charlie Puth on track Left and Right.

Fans took to the social media to extend their best wishes to the BTS member, with many of them hailing him as the “king of Kpop.”

Jungkook released his first solo single Seven in July. Since its release, the upbeat track has garnered over 200 million views in its music video on YouTube.

It is also among the top 10 of popular music videos and no. 2 in world’s most popular weekly songs.