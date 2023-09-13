Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista going to marry again in Portugal

Chris Evans and his new wife Alba Baptista are going to marry each other once again in Portugal.
After recently tying the knot in the Boston, Massachusetts, hometown of the Marvel actor, they will be hosting a second wedding celebration in Europe.
“There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts,” a source revealed, as per Page Six.
“Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.”
Days after getting married in a private ceremony at their residence in the Boston area, Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, the news of the second celebration has been revealed.
The Warrior Nun actress and the Captain America: Civil War actor welcomed their nearest and dearest to the "beautiful" event.
A close source claimed that the wedding was "locked down tight" and that guests were required to sign NDAs and turn in their cell phones.
A number of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth, were present at the wedding.
Additionally present were actors Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski.
A private mansion in Cape Cod, Massachusetts hosted the newlyweds and their guests over the weekend, according to sources, as per People.
The Knives Out star and Baptista initially fueled relationship speculations in November 2022, when People reported that the couple had been dating for "over a year."
