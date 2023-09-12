Fans express regret over missing out on Harry Styles' Hampstead Heath pond swim

Harry Styles fans express disappointment over missing his Hampstead Heath pond appearance.

Fans of the renowned pop star Harry Styles were left disheartened as they missed the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the shirtless singer enjoying a swim at Hampstead Heath's public swimming pond.

Throngs of fans had gathered in anticipation of witnessing a repeat performance of Styles strutting about topless, proudly displaying his well-toned physique in his snug green swimming trunks.



The 29-year-old singer, known for hits like Watermelon Sugar, had made a shirtless appearance the previous day, showcasing his impressive array of tattoos across his arms and chest as he strolled barefoot along the dock, seeking respite from the British heatwave.

However, Styles did not make a return appearance at the pond the following day, leaving his admirers crestfallen.

Davina Smith, a dog walker who had hoped to see the former One Direction member, expressed her disappointment, saying, "I can't believe I missed him! I'm a huge fan.

She remarked, "It's great that he is just doing what locals do. I like the fact that he's swimming in Hampstead ponds."

Another fan, Issy Jackson, shared her excitement about visiting Hampstead Heath with a friend specifically in the hopes of spotting the As It Was singer strutting around in his iconic trunks.

She mentioned, "We had heard that he was around, so my friend Maya and I have come in the hope we might see him."

Maya Zohar, aged 19, echoed the sentiment, saying, "It would be amazing to see Harry. I've been all the way to Vienna to see him in concert. I think he's great."



