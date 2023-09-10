Helen Skelton Radiates Excitement: From French Getaway to Channel 4 Rugby Host 

Helen Skelton arrived in style at The AJ Bell Stadium for Channel 4's Rugby League Program on Sunday.
The presenter appeared stunning in the low-cut black and white ensemble, which she neatly tucked into a pair of cropped brown wide-leg trousers.
Radiating positivity, she strolled in tan sandals and added a touch of elegance with two layered gold necklaces. Helen completed her look with chic gold hoop earrings.
Returning to work after a luxurious vacation in the South of France with her family and friends, Helen displayed her timeless charm.
During her holiday, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a plunging black swimsuit while capturing moments on the beach with her mother, celebrating her mum Janet's birthday with a series of snapshots.
HAPPPEEEE BIRTHDAY … to the most selfless fun loving granny we know. We love you thanks for the cake @jillrmoa #birthday #granny #memories #motherbear,' (sic) the TV star penned her post.
The royal had the accessory personalised with her initials 'BMM' - Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi
Queen Camilla has neared the first year of her reign alongside King Charles
The estranged pair share a three-year-old daughter called Willa and a one-year-old daughter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly feeling fissures in their marriage
From 2011 to 2020, they were a couple and even engaged for the final seven years of that time frame
Queen Elizabeth reportedly did not hold back when describing Meghan Markle in her final days