Helen Skelton Radiates Excitement: From French Getaway to Channel 4 Rugby Host

Helen Skelton arrived in style at The AJ Bell Stadium for Channel 4's Rugby League Program on Sunday.

The presenter appeared stunning in the low-cut black and white ensemble, which she neatly tucked into a pair of cropped brown wide-leg trousers.

Radiating positivity, she strolled in tan sandals and added a touch of elegance with two layered gold necklaces. Helen completed her look with chic gold hoop earrings.

Returning to work after a luxurious vacation in the South of France with her family and friends, Helen displayed her timeless charm.

During her holiday, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a plunging black swimsuit while capturing moments on the beach with her mother, celebrating her mum Janet's birthday with a series of snapshots.

HAPPPEEEE BIRTHDAY … to the most selfless fun loving granny we know. We love you thanks for the cake @jillrmoa #birthday #granny #memories #motherbear,' (sic) the TV star penned her post.

