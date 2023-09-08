Heartbroken Prince Harry leaves UK for Germany

Prince Harry heads to Germany

Prince Harry has concluded his UK trip and headed to Germany after visiting the final resting place of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Dusseldorf hours before the start of the Invictus Games, which have recently been dubbed Harry's "best work" by a number of experts, will take place at Merkur Spiel Arena from September 9 until September 16.

Harry arrived in London on Thursday to attend the WellChild Awards. He was spotted in Windsor to honour his late grandmother on the first anniversary of her death on Friday.

The Duke felt lonely and isolated during his less than 24-hour stay in the UK as the rest of estranged royal family unite in grief. He was photographed leaving the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry is lonely and isolated as the rest of the royal family unite in grief

Prince William and Kate attended a service at St Davids Cathedral in Wales and King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in Balmoral, Scotland.



A body language expert has claimed that Harry appears "almost furtive" during his visit as if he's trying to avoid attention.

"In his very informal shirt that is undone at the neck, Harry’s body language appears almost furtive as he walks quickly out of the Windsor Castle chapel, creating the message that he has made a very solitary, personal and low-key visit to pay his respects to his grandmother on the anniversary of her death," body language expert Judi James told The Mirror.

"His rather lonely, isolated-looking appearance was in contrast to the more formal double act of William and Kate and perhaps emphasised the sad fact that Harry is unable to share his grief and paying of respects with the rest of his family," Judi adds.



The picture of Prince Harry leaving the chapel in a crisp white shirt and dark jeans has circulated on social media.