 
close
Friday September 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton's nightly cocktail after unwinding from parental, royal duties

Prince William makes a special concoction for Kate Middleton every night after she is done with her duties

By Web Desk
September 08, 2023

File Footage


Kate Middleton is no exception to the difficulties of parenting as even the Princess of Wales needs a little break every night after putting her kids to sleep.

According to People, a friend shared that Prince William would make her favourite drink, a gin and tonic, after a long day of juggling royal duties as well as parenting duties.

"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” the source said.

The source elaborated that the couple always looked out for each other in these small ways as the Duchess of Cambridge refused to lighten her load as a royal and a parent.

“They look after each other, but in different ways."

"[Kate] runs things at home with the kids and the schedules and is hugely involved in every single part of their day".