Kate Middleton's nightly cocktail after unwinding from parental, royal duties

Kate Middleton is no exception to the difficulties of parenting as even the Princess of Wales needs a little break every night after putting her kids to sleep.
According to People, a friend shared that Prince William would make her favourite drink, a gin and tonic, after a long day of juggling royal duties as well as parenting duties.
"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” the source said.
The source elaborated that the couple always looked out for each other in these small ways as the Duchess of Cambridge refused to lighten her load as a royal and a parent.
“They look after each other, but in different ways."
"[Kate] runs things at home with the kids and the schedules and is hugely involved in every single part of their day".
