Grimes begs ex Elon Musk to let her see her son X AE A-Xii

Grimes begs to see son as ex Elon Musk reveals names of his new twins.

Grimes made an emotional plea to her ex, tech mogul Elon Musk, urging him to allow her to see their son, X AE A-Xii.

The since-deleted tweet came as a response to author Walter Isaacson’s tweet, which shared photos of the SpaceX founder’s twins with Neuralink director of operations Shivon Zilis.

Isaacson’s tweet not only unveiled the first images of Musk and Zilis with their twin children but also disclosed the now 16-month-olds’ names for the first time: Strider and Azure.

In response, the Genesis singer and mother of the billionaire’s two other children implored in her tweet, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer."

The 35-year-old musician further explained, "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

The tweet was swiftly deleted thereafter, and both Twitter comms and reps for Grimes have yet to give any comments.

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child, X AE A-Xii, in May 2020, after being together for three years.

After parting ways a year later, they briefly reconciled, during which they welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, through surrogacy in December 2021.

However, the second chapter of their relationship came to an end three months later.

Shortly after his second split with Grimes, Musk and Zilis welcomed their twins in secret, reportedly around November 2021. However, news of the twins’ birth did not surface until July 2022, and their names were not revealed up until Isaacson’s recent tweet.

Elon Musk is a father to nine living children, seven of which are from his previous three relationships.