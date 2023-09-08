Gisele Bündchen shares ‘self-care rituals’ year after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen responses to people’s bitter troll in an impactful way.

The Victoria Secret super model, on Instagram announced her about her new cookbook, Nourish, in which she spills on hidden secrets about self-care and family recipes.

“I am so excited to announce my new cookbook, Nourish!” Bündchen began her caption.

“People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle. In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom.”

“I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!”

The 43-year-old model’s cookbook includes over 100 “delicious and approachable recipes” that also happen to be “kid-friendly.”

A papaya-almond smoothie, summer buns with ginger-cashew dipping sauce, and sheet pan squash and chickpeas are a few of the items.

Bündchen launches a new business following her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, after over a year.

Bündchen and Brady, were married for 13 years and have two children together.

In an interview with Vogue Brazil in August, Bündchen discussed how she put her mental health first while going through her highly public divorce from Brady.

“I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way,” she told the outlet.

"I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.