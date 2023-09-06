Prince Harry, Meghan’s antics left late Queen ‘fed up’ in her last days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously went on an anti-royal spree last year with the release of several incendiary interviews, and experts believe their attacks must’ve left the late Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ before her tragic September 8 death.

Almost a year after the beloved Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Balmoral home on September 8, 2022, royal expert Robert Jobson explained to OK! Magazine what the late monarch must’ve thought of her grandson’s explosive memoir Spare if she was alive for its release.

Jobson said: “I think really it would be the extent of the detail that was given in the disagreements between Meghan and Catherine as well as the disagreements between Harry and William. She would have seen that as damaging to what is the long-term future of the modern monarchy.”

“She'd have been disappointed, there's no doubt. She would have invariably wanted to keep things within the family and this was going public, ostensibly to make money.”

In the same vein, royal commentator Hugo Vickers shared how the late Queen must’ve been ‘fed up’ with Prince Harry and Meghan’s media blitz even in the days before her death.

“I think the Queen was just fed up with the whole thing. By that stage, her line was, 'Well, I've done my bit and if you're going to muck it all up later, that's up to you'.”

“She was good at compartmentalising and good at getting on with the main job, ignoring things which were painful and difficult, but it must have been awful,” Vickers concluded.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s tiff with the royal family dates back to 2020, when they shockingly stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US.

They then sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they claimed that a senior royal had passed a racist remark about the colour of their then-unborn son Archie’s skin.

Harry and Meghan then also released a Netflix documentary in which they accused the Royals of not shielding them from the British press, and the rift was sealed after Harry dropped his memoir Spare, in which he accused his brother Prince William of physically assaulting him among other explosive claims.