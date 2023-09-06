Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pack up LA life after eyeing $18m Malibu home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on building their dream home at a Malibu property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on the hunt for a new home after it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were eyeing up mansions in Malibu.

Sources told TMZ that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to tour an $8million plot of land that spanned across six acres during the weekend.

As per the publication, the property boasts of a massive pool with a 10,000 square-foot residence.

The area is said to be private and secluded with a gate and a driveway leading to the house, an aspect which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly wanted to look out for, for their dream home.

Furthermore, the asking price for the home was said to be $8 million with an approve plan for the construction of the house.

If Prince Harry and Meghan bite the bullet and purchase the beach-facing plot, the couple is expected to pour in an additional $10 million for the construction of their home, leading to a grand total of $18 million.

Currently, the couple live in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, an affluent area which features the glitz and glamour of Hollywood with its star-studded neighbourhood, multiple hot spots and LA and Beverly Hills being an hour away.

Sources claim that the couple plans on selling their Montecito abode to move to Malibu full-time.