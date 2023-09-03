Idris Elba with wife Sabrina visit 'beautiful' South East African country

Idris and Sabrina Elba had a unique encounter in Rwanda. Sabrina, 35, recorded her and her actor-husband's trip to the East African country on Saturday with an Instagram photo.



The model uploaded photographs and video from the trip, beginning with a portrait of herself and the Luther star, 50, in identical attire for a Rwandan rite called Kwita Izina.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, the event is inspired by "the ancient Rwandan tradition of naming a baby soon after its birth," and it is devoted to commemorating mountain gorillas born in Rwanda a year prior.

According to the AWF, it is a "high honour" to name one, and the Elbas were accorded this honour.

The duo named their "little guy" Narame during the Friday rituals, which, according to Sabrina's tweet, translates to "long life."

“Thank you for letting us name a baby gorilla at this year's Kwita Izina naming ceremony,” the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador wrote. “His mother lost her two previous [babies], so we hope this one has a long and fruitful life.”

The ceremony at Volcanoes National Park, which has become a "signature conservation event", was reported by The New Times.