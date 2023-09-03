Meghan Markle in line to receive DVF award next year?

file footage

Meghan Markle’s work for women's empowerment may earn her an award or two.



The 2023 Diane von Furstenberg Awards took place earlier this week, and the honorees included the likes of Amal Clooney and Nancy Pelosi among others.

PR expert Rochelle White spoke to the Mirror about the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex being honored with a DVF award, which is given to a handful of influential women dedicated to improving the lives of other women.

"I personally think that she could be in the running," she shared, "I feel like she has done enough and is doing enough to potentially win it."

Since their origin in 2010, DVF awards have continued to honor “women who have demonstrated leadership, strength, and courage in their commitment to women’s causes,” as per their website.

The Suits alum certainly has an ample of credits to her name in the territory of women empowerment.

Besides giving stigma around women a voice, she has also worked as an advocate for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

Meghan was also honored with the Women of Vision Award from the Ms. Foundation for Women earlier this year.

Rochelle explained to the outlet: "I don't think she's stupid in regards to how she puts herself out there, but I don't also think it's too strategic. I think you'll probably start to see a bit more personality. I think you'll see her doing what she loves to do, and what she does best."

She added of Markle: "After watching their documentary, I think she's very aware of the eyes that the media has on her, I think she's very aware of wherever she does."