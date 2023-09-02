Amber Heard seen with crutches in Madrid following her reprisal in ‘Aquaman 2’

Despite hobbling on her crutches, Amber Heard was in good spirits as she headed towards her home in Madrid.

The actress, 37, was all smiles as she interacted with the local paparazzi accompanied by his sister Whitney Henriquez, who was pushing the stroller of Heard’s sleeping daughter, two-year-old Oonagh Paige.

In images obtained by Page Six, Heard is dressed in a simple sleeveless black dress with her hair tied up, while wearing Chloé slip-ons. Despite her injury, she managed to accessorise with a bunch of chain necklaces and rings.

When the local paps asked Heard about the injury, she revealed that she had hurt her hip while training for the annual New York City Marathon, which is set to take place in early November.

She also gushed over how excited she is to have reprised her role of Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to hit theatres in December.

Heard, who lost the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp last year, had shifted to Spain amid the backlash surrounding her. Following up on her legal troubles, Heard revealed that she was stoked that hat Australian prosecutors recently dropped a potential criminal case against her over allegations that she lied about how her two pet dogs came to be smuggled into the country back in 2015.

Exes Heard and Depp became embroiled in a high-profile biosecurity controversy in 2015 when she brought her pets to Australia’s Gold Coast, where Depp was filming the fifth movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.