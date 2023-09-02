Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde Spark Romance Rumors with Frequent Hiking Dates"

Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde spark rumors with frequent hiking dates.

Rumors of a budding romance between Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde have recently circulated within their neighborhood.

According to insiders in the know, the two have been frequently seen hiking together.

The rumored couple according to Deuxmoi have also left her residence together on several occasions.

Olivia Wilde was previously dating the As It Was singer Harry Styles in 2022, when they part ways, at least for the time being.

Following this breakup, speculation about a potential romance between Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor emerged.

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, the two stars crossed paths at the prestigious 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, and an instant connection was palpable.

The source revealed, "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," shedding light on the budding relationship rumors surrounding Garfield and Dynevor.



