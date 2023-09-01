Taylor Swift 'wins' as 'Exorcist: Believer' moves release date

With the announcement of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour making its way to theaters, another film is making its way out of the way.



The Exorcist: Believer, which was set to be released on Friday, October 13, has been pushed back a week, according to producer Jason Blum.

About a famous Swift lyric, the filmmaker said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, "Look what you made me do."

Blum’s post continued — “The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23” — and ended with the hashtag, “#TaylorWins”

Swift's The Eras Tour, which began on March 13 and is scheduled to run until November 23, 2024, will have a concert film version that will begin airing on October 13.

The All Too Well singer, 33, announced the news Thursday with a post on Instagram: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon."

She added, “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

The 1973 horror movie The Exorcist, which won an Oscar, and its 2014 prequel, The Exorcist: Believer, stars Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair. Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, and Burstyn, who reprises her Oscar-nominated performance as Chris MacNeil, appear in the David Gordon Green-directed and co-written film.