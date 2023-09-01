Meghan Markle warned against 'huge risk' distancing herself from 'Prince Harry'

file footage

Meghan Markle’s decision to follow a separate course career from her husband Prince Harry is expected to come with a handful of risks.



As the Duke of Sussex continues his charitable endeavors across the globe, the Suits alum is looking to expand her horizons in the media after signing with entertainment agency WME earlier this year.

During an appearance on the latest episode of To Di For Daily podcast, royal expert Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the couple’s diverging paths and its potential repercussions.

"I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama,” she claimed.

The podcaster explained Meghan was nothing but a “working actor” before marrying Harry, adding: "She was not a celebrity or a household name. We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy.

"He elevated her, and I think people will be much more forgiving of him before they will forgive her,” Schofield continued.

With his upcoming trip to the U.K. sans the former actress, she affirmed the Duke is “going back to his royal roots, and it does make a difference.

"We are less likely to criticize him when he is putting all his effort into something positive that will help others,” Schofield added.

"I think she takes a huge risk distancing herself from the individual that gave her the platform that she has today. As a former PR professional, I would not advise it."