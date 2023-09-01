Selena Gomez WISH She ‘Had a Cool Story’ for broken hand

File Footage

Selena Gomez shares exactly how she broke her hand.



The 31-year-old Single Soon singer disclosed over the weekend that she broke her hand. Gomez now reveals the specifics of what transpired earlier this week.

"I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," she remarked to Ellen K during an interview on The Ellen K Morning Show.

"But I was in a long dress, a summer dress, and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

The founder of Rare Beauty wholeheartedly concurred with the host when he said that it's fortunate that Gomez injured her hand rather than her teeth.

"I guess there is a silver lining," she joked. "But this is not fun, this is not fun," She continued, pointing at the camera with her soft cast.

The Wolves singer offered her fans a better look at her injury on Thursday. Gomez poses in front of her vanity in a photo she posted on her Instagram Story while sporting a pair of short shorts and a white tank top.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alumna briefly releases her cast-wrapped hand and uses it to grab the waistband of her shorts.

Gomez initially disclosed the nature of her injury while using social media to quell rumors about her upcoming song.

The Good For You singer clarified first that her most recent breakup ballad is not about her ex, The Weeknd.

Gomez responded to a fan who said that she only released music for commercial purposes in a different post.

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything," she bombarded in the comments under a Billboard post. "I’m just happy to make music with my friends."