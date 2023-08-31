Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato ‘upset’ with Scooter Braun over Taylor Swift drama

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato ended their business relationship with controversial manager Scooter Braun nearly two weeks ago among A-list celebrities like Idina Menzel and, by some reports, Justin Bieber.

The two singers were seemingly not happy with what Braun had did to Taylor Swift. Braun had come under fire after Swift publicly called him out in 2019 for ‘bullying’ her and for ‘stripping’ her off of her ‘life’s work.’

“Demi [and] Ariana were upset when Scooter bought Taylor’s masters, and things started going downhill from then on,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly.

Braun’s media company, Ithaca Holdings, had acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group for $300 million, through which Swift had released her first six albums.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she had written in a lengthy tumblr post.

Grande had worked with Braun for 10 years while Lovato for six. The two felt that their manager was also not focussed. “Scooter [has] really only [been] there for his clients when they’re touring because that’s when he makes the most money,” another insider told Us Weekly. They also warned that that “it’s only a matter of time before he loses even more clients.”

Previously, it was revealed that Braun had been focusing on his new ventures as is taking on a larger role as the CEO of Hybe America. A source insisted that “Scooter’s team at [his entertainment and marketing company] SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”