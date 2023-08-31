Kyle Richard talks about hardships she's handling after separation from Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards is being open about how she has handled the media attention her divorce from Mauricio Umansky has received.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that navigating her relationship with her separated husband has been challenging for several reasons while speaking with her fans in an Amazon Live session.

“That’s a very loaded question,” the 54-year-old confessed after a fan asked how they were doing. “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

She said, "Obviously we care about each other a lot," before mentioning that the couple had just returned from a family holiday in Italy.

Although Richards hinted that she and Umansky, 53, were friendly, she withheld further details, saying it was "just too much to deal with right now."

After 27 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation on July 3 in a statement to People magazine.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the pair shared at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

In 1994, Richards and Umansky first connected in a pub. At the time, Richards had a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie) with her first spouse Guraish Aldjufrie.

Later that year, the pair became engaged. They were wed in January 1996 and welcomed three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

On Instagram last week, Umansky shared a family photo from their trip to Italy with his estranged reality star wife.

The Buying Beverly Hills broker captioned a picture of him and Richards smiling with their kids and Alexia's fiancé, Jake Zingerman, as "Summer Vacay 2023 on point."



