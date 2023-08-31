Bad Bunny's 'Tití Me Preguntó' surpasses One billion streams

Bad Bunny, the acclaimed Puerto Rican artist, has earned his spot in Spotify's prestigious Billions Club series, celebrating his song Titi Me Pregunto reaching an astounding one billion streams on the platform.



To commemorate this remarkable achievement, the 29-year-old music sensation was treated to an exclusive 'Billions Brunch' surrounded by close friends and collaborators.

In the four-minute track, which is part of his monumental 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, delivers both rap verses and soulful melodies.

The song touches on the topic of an aunt persistently inquiring about his plans to settle down with one woman.

Speaking about the track, Bad Bunny emphasized in Spanish, "Nothing I say in that song is a lie."

Amid the celebration, Bad Bunny expressed his genuine excitement about the milestone, stating, "The feeling of reaching one billion streams for this song right now is the same emotion I felt when I got 5,000 plays for the first time."



"For me, it’s just as big knowing that there are people who want to listen and want to enjoy what you make," he said.

During the celebration, Bad Bunny styled a black Gucci suit paired with a white shirt and a bolero tie.

His signature raven locks were impeccably styled, featuring low-cut sides and beautifully defined, bouncy curls on top.

Sporting a neatly groomed beard, as well as a diamond stud and a small hoop in his ears, Bad Bunny looked as effortlessly handsome as ever.







