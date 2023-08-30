AUGUST 08 dies at the age of 31

AUGUST 08, a singer, songwriter, and producer, died on Tuesday at the age of 31.

In addition to recording his own solo music, the Los Angeles musician was recognized for collaborating with artists such as DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and Jhené Aiko.

The recording artist, born Ray Jacobs and also known as August Grant, was a member of the music collective 88rising, which announced his death on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08,” 88rising wrote in a statement.

“RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words,” the statement continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always.”

The post concluded, “Thank you for helping us be brave. We will miss you so much, love you August.”

The singer song-writer’s cause of death is still under wraps as his sister shared a touching tribute which included a statement from his mother Mena that said, “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, singer, song writer, musician and mentor … He will continue to blossom and spread his love through his music.”

In the caption, his sister Blackie wrote, “As we all try to press through understand that we all come here to serve a soul purpose.”

“I find comfort in knowing that my brother lived a full life of abundance. He was able to travel the world, and touch millions of people while fulfilling his soul purpose as a musician,” she continued. “I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is.”



