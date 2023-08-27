Prince Harry to be ‘dumped’ from line of succession in favour of this royal member

Prince Harry’s royal titles had caused a bit of stir after the Buckingham Palace website removed the His Royal Highness (HRH) titles from his name.

Harry, who is currently the fifth-in-line to the throne following behind Prince William and his three children, also had his position in the line of succession put in jeopardy.

Royal Commentator Judy Finnigan is of the opinion that the Duke of Sussex should be pushed to out of the line of succession and make way for another royal instead.

In her comment piece for Express.co.uk, Finnigan suggested that Harry “should be quietly dumped into the royal rubbish bin to save us from a Harry/Meghan monarchy if some disaster wiped out Charles, William and the Wales kids.”

Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden also urged the Royal Family to go “much further” than merely removing the royal titles.

However, she backtracked stating that a worse scenario than the ‘Montecito mob’ would be Prince Andrew.

Mulling over the options, Finnigan suggested Princess Anne, the 17th in line to the throne, who would be the ‘perfect Queen’ as she ‘breathes common sense and practicality’ like her late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Finnigan opined putting Anne after Prince Louis “might just save the monarchy.”

Despite being 73 years of age, Anne is often praised for being the “hardest-working royal” having taken the most royal engagements to support the monarchy.

Prince Harry still in line of succession?

While Prince Harry no longer has the HRH title, he is still very much in the line of succession to the throne.