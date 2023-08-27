Kevin Hart tearfully sends daughter Heaven off to college: 'Beyond proud'

Kevin Hart (R), pictured with Eniko Parrish, son Hendrix and daughter Heaven (left to right)

Kevin Hart is having a hard time letting his daughter go off to college.

The 44-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Friday, Aug, 26, to share a somber photo of himself with his wife and kids, as his 18-year-old daughter Heaven flew off to college.

“I’m not crying your [sic] crying…. So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

“God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Harts,” the multi-hyphenate star gushed.

In the photo, Hart was accompanied by his wife Eniko, and kids Heaven, Hendrix, 15, and Kenzo, 5.

In addition to Heaven, the Me Time actor shares Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, with whom he was married from 2003 to 2011.

Meanwhile, Kenzo and daughter Kairo, 2, are Hart’s kids from his wife Eniko.

The comic’s heartfelt post comes only months after he announced Heaven’s graduation from high school with a lengthy caption.

“It’s not about me….It has always been about them!!!!!!! I am so proud of my little girl,” he wrote in May. “I am just as proud of my niece sanny for being an amazing example for Heav….Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate…Now My little girl is heading in that same direction.”