Steve Harvey apologizes for tweet asking about 'comedians you don’t find funny'

Steve Harvey has no remorse for anyone tarnishing his band.
The 66-year-old comedian took to his social media on Friday, Aug. 25, to address a tweet from his account days earlier, which aimed to throw his fellow comedians under the bus.
On Aug. 19, a post from his X account begged the question: “A comedian you don’t find funny at all?”
The tweet prompted a substantial backlash, prompting Harvey to take a break from his current getaway in nature and record a public apology.
“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative,” he said in the clip. “I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?”
The Emmy-winning entertainer went on to express that the question didn’t make sense, granted his brand revolves around being motivational to his comedy peers.
“You don’t know where these young people [are] at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity; I would’ve never done nothing like that,” he explained.
The Family Feud host also revealed he fired the employee over the inadvertence. “I am [expletive] off right now, man, talking about, ‘I was trying to get some engagement.’ Okay, okay, you trying to get some employment, too.”
“My bad, y’all. Now I gotta come on here and do a [expletive] selfie. So here it is: I’m sorry, man. My bad, y’all. [It] won’t happen again, though,” Harvey concluded the video.
