Sandra Bullock breaks silence after heartbreaking loss of partner Bryan Randall

After losing her partner Bryan Randall to a three-year ALS struggle at 57, actress Sandra Bullock acknowledges the wave of support she's received.

The 59-year-old star of The Lost City is planning to scatter the late photographer's ashes in the Bahamas, and has been mourning the grief of losing the person she referred to as the 'love of her life'."

A source told People in an article published on Friday that the star has 'seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan's passing.'

'It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan's passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way,' the insider added.

'She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.'

At the time of his passing, Randall's family issued a statement to People, and asked for donations to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Following his passing, Sandra is planning to say her final goodbye to the man she called the 'love of her life' in a place that held special meaning for them both, DailyMail.com learned earlier this week.



