Khloe Kardashian 'humiliated' as Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson grow 'close'

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have left Khloe Kardashian feeling 'humiliated'

Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels ‘humiliated’ after her sister Kim Kardashian decided to party with her serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson and make multiple public appearances with him.

A source told OK! that Kim's latest outing with Tristan at a Drake concert left Khloe less than impressed as the pair have been making headlines as of late.

"They arrived to the show in the same car," an onlooker said.

"They looked like they were having a blast. Khloe seemed to be the furthest thing from their minds."

Their consistent appearances together have begun rumours that the two have grown close and do not care about Khloe's feelings in the process.

"They’re definitely close, and they don’t try to hide it — even from Khloe. It stings," another insider said.

"The last thing Khloe wants to see is the man who cheated on her stepping out with her sister."

The source elaborated that the Good American founder is now 'furious' over her sister's antics.

"Kim is hitting the town with Tristan while Khloe is home taking care of the kids," the source added.

"She’s furious. Who can blame her for feeling completely betrayed? It’s humiliating."