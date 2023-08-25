Miley Cyrus seems emotionally distressed in new song 'Used to be Young'

Miley Cyrus isn't feeling as "Younger Now" these days. On Friday, the superstar debuted an emotional new music video for her current single Used to Be Young, in which she reflects on her partying days while coming to grips with the fact that she is no longer the same person she once was.



"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become," said Cyrus, 30, of the tear-jerking ballad in a press release. "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."

Her statement continued, "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."



The lyrics of Used to Be Young, reflects on the years of Cyrus's life and career which she spent partying, emphasising that she doesn't regret the experiences despite discovering a new purpose in life as she's gotten older.

"I know I used to be crazy / Messed up, but God was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That's 'cause I used to be young," she sings on the track. "Those wasted nights are not wasted / I remember every one / I know I used to be crazy / That's 'cause I used to be young."