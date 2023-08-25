Britney Spears, Kanye West are 'perfect for each other' in 'weirdest sense possible'

Britney Spears and Kanye West

Fans are already laying out the ideal match for Britney Spears after the end of her marriage with Sam Asghari.

The Toxic singer announced her separation from Asghari after six years together earlier this week. Since then, she has stayed in the headlines for her bizarre social media updates as well as multiple secret rendezvous.

Most recently, Spears took to Instagram to share a since-deleted video of her lying on the bed topless and wrote in the caption: “Me and Kanye!!” punctuating it with a star-eyed emoji.

It’s unclear what the singer was referring to in terms of West, with many believing it merely referred to the rapper’s song playing in the background.

From joking about splitting the therapy bill between the two controversial celebrities to feeling bad for their respective kids, fans alleged the twosome would be perfect for each other if they ever decide to date.

“In the weirdest sense possible, I kinda want them to get together…,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“If westspears is formed the universe will become to heavy and collapse on itself,” another affirmed.

“Two people who are mentally ill and not stable. What can go wrong? I’ll get the popcorn ready,” stated a third.

Spears recently acquired her single status after splitting from Asghari, meanwhile, West has been linked to Bianca Censori, whom he reportedly married in January.