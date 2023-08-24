'Nobody wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in UK'

Meghan Markle is reportedly not serious in patching things up with Buckingham Palace amid reports of Prince Harry's visit to the UK in the first week of September.



Sharing her opinion on the possible "peace talk" between the Sussexes and the royal family, author Angela Levin has made sharp-tongued assessment of the situation, claiming: "No body wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in UK."

"She [Meghan] wants to be talked to just for herself; she wants all that to be forgotten."



The former Suits star has no interest in working positively with the royal family, or at all, Angela Levin told Sky News Australia.

The royal expert also claimed that Harry and Meghan would not be well received, if they came back to try and to thaw their frosty relations with King Charles.



She said "nobody wants" the royal couple's "help" in that regard, despite numerous reports suggesting the pair may return to Britain.

In a separate GB News interview, the expert claimed: "You can't trust Harry. You don't know if he's going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else."



Harry may well return to the UK without Meghan to try and win back the affection of his father, as he plans to break up his journey from the Invictus Games in Germany back to the US.

The King will have returned from holidaying in Balmoral and Harry's stopover may give him the chance to clear the air with his dad.