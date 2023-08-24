Britney Spears’ reconciliation with dad Jamie Spears is ‘not on the cards’

Britney Spears will not be reconciling with her father Jamie Spears due to her 13-year long conservatorship.

The Grammy-winning musician, 41, has been vocal about how much she despises her father for stripping away her freedom under the guise of conservatorship and also reaping the monetary benefits of her hard work.

Amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband, Sam Asghari, 29, TMZ reported that since Jamie’s health is getting complicated following a knee replacement 16 years ago, Britney Spears is looking to amend their relationship.

Spears allegedly does not want to “regret waiting too long to reach out” despite still fighting a legal battle with him over “conservator abuse.”

However, insiders refuted such claims to Page Six, claiming that all of this is “just not true.”

“Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards,” a second source told the outlet.

The Toxic singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, after a sensational lengthy battle over whether the singer was mentally sound enough to control her $60 million estate.

While Spears is dealing with her split from Asghari, who she wed after five years of dating in 2022, she did connect with her brother Bryan, as he has stepped into support her.

“He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist,” an insider told Page Six, calling Bryan’s presence “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.

Bryan, 46, stayed under the radar throughout his sister’s lengthy conservatorship battle.