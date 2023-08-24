Justin Bieber 'taking meetings with other managers' after firing Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun during the early 2000s

Justin Bieber has become yet another A-lister to part ways with Scooter Braun besides Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

A source told Us Weekly that the Baby singer has been following the lead of his wife Hailey Bieber and no longer works for his longtime manager.

“Justin has officially let Scooter go as his manager,” shared the insider, noting the Rhode mogul “led the charge that led Justin to leave him for another manager.”

Moreover, Justin is not worried about finding Braun’s replacement, considering he “has been taking meetings with other managers for three years,” according to the outlet.

Last week, Puck reported Justin and Scooter haven’t been in contact “for months,” a report refuted by the pair’s reps.

Lovato and Grande have also been reported to have split from Braun earlier this week.

Braun, for his part, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday to poke fun at the ongoing drama. “Breaking news … I’m no longer managing myself,” he quipped.

The talent agent was the one to discover the Yummy singer via his YouTube channel, where Bieber used to post song covers.