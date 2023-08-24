Prince Harry confirms UK return on eve of Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary

file footage

Prince Harry will make his way back home around the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is expected to attend a charity awards ceremony for WellChild in London on September 7. He has been a frequent attendee of the awards, considering his affiliation with the charity for the past 15 years.

According to WellChild, Harry "will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories."

The former royal also released a statement in this accord, praising the organization for “transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families.”

He expressed his honor to attend the awards, where he will deliver a speech and present an award.

Following his brief visit to his native land, Harry will fly to Germany for the sixth year of the Invictus Games competition.

It's unclear whether Meghan Markle and their kids will join the Duke for his London trip.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla will head to their Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sept. 8, to mark one year since the death of the longest-reigning monarch.