Angelina Jolie addresses rumors mystery tattoo design is related to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie debuted new ink during NYC day out

Angelina Jolie is making sure she is all prepped up for any battle to come.

The Salt actress stepped out in New York City on Sunday as she showed off her latest tattoo design, previously teased by artist Mr. K on his Instagram.

The celebrity tattoo artist took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal he finally managed to “grab” Jolie and “tattooed her,” alongside a photo of the actress’ palm with the ink on both of her middle fingers blurred.

“Guess what she got on her palm?” Mr. K quizzed the fans in the caption.

However, the mystery has been resolved after the Wanted actress flaunted a small dagger on her middle finger by holding up her hand in a wave during the Sunday sighting.

The tattoo design didn’t birth from thin air; Jolie has frequently opened up about her love for sharp symbols and even revealed she had her very own knife collection, owing to a family tradition.

“They are not shiny, brand-new sharp knives from the store. They’re antique beautiful knives from other countries, and they are locked in a case so my son does not touch them,” she once shared.

After Mr. K left fans guessing about the tattoo, several media outlets assumed it had something to do with the actress’ ex-husband Brad Pitt, a speculation shut down by the artist himself.

“It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt,” he commented on his post.