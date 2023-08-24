Khloe Kardashian stands up for sister Kim Kardashian against body-shamers

Khloe Kardashian defended Kim Kardashian against trolls

Khloe Kardashian is not sparing trolls any sympathy.

The Kardashians star came to the defense of her sister Kim Kardashian, after a hater referred to her with a demeaning remark.

It was after the SKIMS mogul sent her love to Khloe over her recent Instagram update, which featured the latter in a sheer body-hugging dress.

"WOW WOW WOW!!!!" wrote Kim in the comments.

Her comment was bombarded with replies from everyone, however, which caught the attention of the Revenge Body alum was a user addressing Kim as, "hey Pamper booty,” to which Khloe retorted with a snarky remark of her own.

"hey blocked brows,” she wrote.

Another user put their weight behind the previous one, writing they’d "rather have blocked brows that's easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper,” prompting the television personality to go all out in response.

"Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate," she wrote. "That [expletive] is [expletive]'n but you do you baby, that's why we have so many flavors.”

“Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love,” the reality star added.

Despite being the family member at the receiving end of troll and vitriol most of the time, Khloe has never shied away from defending herself or her loved ones against haters.