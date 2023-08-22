Drake's son Adonis Graham designed his upcoming album cover 'For all the dogs'

Drake's son Adonis Graham designed his album cover

Drake's 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, produced the cover art for his latest album.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS," Drake captioned an Instagram post on Monday. "Cover by Adonis," the Toronto native explained.

The Certified Lover Boy artist added his son's drawing of a four-legged critter with two ears that appeared to be a canine. The animal's body was white, with crimson eyes. It stood against a black background.

Adonis has spent the summer with his father and has recently made many appearances, including at a performance and on social media. Drake's first child attended his first performance on August 12 as the God's Plan rapper made a stop in Los Angeles as part of his tour.

Fans at his Kia Forum event were surprised when the Grammy-winning performer took the stage with a disclaimer. "Y'all keep your bras on," Drake instructed the audience members before revealing why he had made the particular request. "Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is attending the show for the first time," Drizzy remarked in a fan-shot video.



Drake continued, “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.”

When they found out Adonis was there, the crowd erupted.

In early July, the Hotline Bling singer sung a different tune when he indicated that wearing bras on stage would make him feel like he fulfilled his fans' expectations.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake joked in another clip captured by his fans during a concert in Montreal. He also warned that no one “start throwing shoes and phones and s---."